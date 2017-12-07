Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 15 points Wednesday

Valentine scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 98-96 loss to Indiana.

On Wednesday, Valentine bounced back from a four game stretch of scoring in the single digits, tallying 15 points against Indiana. Since joining the starting lineup 11 games ago, the Chicago guard has scored in the double-digits in five games for an average of 9.8 points as a starter. However, Valentine has improved overall from his rookie season, averaging 10.0 points compared to 5.1 points. He is also shooting 41.3 percent from three-point range, which is an improvement of 6.2 percent from a year ago.