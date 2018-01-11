Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores career-high 20 in Wednesday's 2OT win
Valentine scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime win over the Knicks.
It was a career high in scoring for the second-year wing. Valentine's now scored in double digits in five of his last six games, averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over that stretch, and while he's been up and down this season as a starter his production is definitely trending up at the moment.
