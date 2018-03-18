Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores career-high 34 points
Valentine went for 34 points (13-20 FG, 8-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to Cleveland.
Valentine moved into the starting lineup with a number of players missing. He filled in admirably, finishing with a career-best 34 points. The Bulls kept the game interesting despite being down by 17 at one stage, and this was much on the back of Valentine's hot shooting. He certainly has some upside and with the Bulls likely to rest many of their players over the coming weeks, he is certainly worth a look in most formats.
