Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores efficient 18 points in narrow loss
Valentine finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-112 loss to Cleveland.
Valentine had himself another strong performance Thursday, chipping in across the board in 36 minutes of action. After a run of poor performances, he has bounced back over the last two games. His value is going to fluctuate from game to game, especially with Zach LaVine (knee) nearing a return. He is not a must-own player but is worth a look if you don't like the guy sitting on the end of your bench.
