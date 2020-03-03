Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores season-high 17 in 21 minutes
Valentine delivered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks.
Valentine drew the start in place of Zach LaVine (quadriceps) and produced a solid showing, including a season high scoring total. It's unclear if LaVine will be ready to return for Wednesday's matchup versus the lowly Timberwolves, but if not Valentine could make for a decent cheap option in daily formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...