Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores season-high 17 in 21 minutes

Valentine delivered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks.

Valentine drew the start in place of Zach LaVine (quadriceps) and produced a solid showing, including a season high scoring total. It's unclear if LaVine will be ready to return for Wednesday's matchup versus the lowly Timberwolves, but if not Valentine could make for a decent cheap option in daily formats.