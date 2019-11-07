Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Sent to G League
Valentine was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Valentine has played in just one game for the Bulls this season, so he'll join Windy City for an opportunity at more regular run as the G League season gets underway.
