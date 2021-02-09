Valentine scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3 Pt) to go along with six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

Valentine remained in the starting lineup in the absence of Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Otto Porter (back), earning increased minutes for the second consecutive game. However, he was unable to replicate his strong shooting, missing a number of shots from the mid-range. If both Markkanen and Porter remain out, Valentine should be a decent source of points, rebounds and steals, though he'll also be prone to poor shooting nights as illustrated by Monday's performance.