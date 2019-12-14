Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Should play Saturday
Valentine (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Valentine was also probable for the past two contests and didn't appear limited by the ankle issue. The 26-year-old should serve his usual role off the bench for the Bulls.
