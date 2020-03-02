Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting for injured LaVine
Valentine will get the start Monday against the Mavericks, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
With Zach LaVine nursing a quad injury, Valentine will move into the lineup for his start of the season. The former Michigan State standout recently missed seven games due to injury, but he returned to action Saturday in New York, playing 10 minutes off the bench and posting eight points and three rebounds.
