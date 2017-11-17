Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting Friday
Valentine will start Friday's game against the Hornets, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.
On the heels of a blowout loss to the Thunder, coach Fred Hoiberg will once again tweak the starting five, inserting Valentine at the three, with Jerian Grant and Justin Holiday in the backcourt. Valentine had 13 points, including three three-pointers, against Oklahoma City.
