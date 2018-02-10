Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting Saturday vs. Wizards

Valentine will join the starting lineup Saturday against the Wizards with Zach LaVine (rest) out.

In addition to Valentine getting the start, expect to see Antonio Blakeney and David Nwaba get extra minutes off the bench. In 31 starts this season, Valentine is averaging 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in just under 30 minutes per contest.

