Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting Thursday
Valentine will draw the start over David Nwaba for Thursday's contest against the Heat, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Nwaba was questionable for Tuesday's contest and ultimately ended up being able to play, but coach Fred Hoiberg opted to bring him off the pine, giving his usual starting spot to Nwaba. But, coach Hoiberg has opted to bring things back to normal, putting Valentine back in the lineup. Over the past five games, he's averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.8 minutes.
