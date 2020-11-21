Valentine and the Bulls have come to terms on a one-year, $4.7 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Valentine was drafted by the Bulls in 2016 and has spent three of the last four years with the team. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 triples across 13.6 minutes in 36 games last season. He projects to play a similar role this upcoming season, as he will primarily provide depth on the wing.