Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Still not cleared for 5-on-5

Valentine (ankle) remains limited as he recovers from a November procedure on his left ankle, The Athletic reports.

The Michigan State product missed all of last season due to the surgery, which aimed to correct an "ongoing ankle instability" issue. He was originally expected to be back to full health within 4-to-6 months, but Valentine remains at least a week away from resuming full, five-on-five work. In the meantime, the combo guard has been able to go through conditioning, weight lifting and light on-court drills. Assuming he's cleared for full contact within the next week or two, Valentine should be ready when training camp opens in the fall. He'll return to action with much to prove as the No. 14 overall pick in 2016. Through parts of two NBA seasons (134 games), Valentine has shot just 39.9 percent from the field, though he drilled 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts in 2017-18.