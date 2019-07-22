Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Still not cleared for 5-on-5
Valentine (ankle) remains limited as he recovers from a November procedure on his left ankle, The Athletic reports.
The Michigan State product missed all of last season due to the surgery, which aimed to correct an "ongoing ankle instability" issue. He was originally expected to be back to full health within 4-to-6 months, but Valentine remains at least a week away from resuming full, five-on-five work. In the meantime, the combo guard has been able to go through conditioning, weight lifting and light on-court drills. Assuming he's cleared for full contact within the next week or two, Valentine should be ready when training camp opens in the fall. He'll return to action with much to prove as the No. 14 overall pick in 2016. Through parts of two NBA seasons (134 games), Valentine has shot just 39.9 percent from the field, though he drilled 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts in 2017-18.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To miss rest of season•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Surgery planned for Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out 4-to-6 months following surgery•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out indefinitely•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will increase workload•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...