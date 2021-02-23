Valentine totaled five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes Monday against the Rockets.

Valentine wasn't locked in from downtown in this one, knocking down just one of the seven shots he hoisted up. Despite his struggles, the Bulls ran away with a 120-100 victory on the road. The Michigan State product has managed to contribute outside of the scoring column of late, mainly in the rebounding department. He's averaging 4.6 rebounds over his last 11 contests.