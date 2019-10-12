Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Struggles from the field Friday

Valentine had just three points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason loss to Indiana.

Valentine continues to work his way back from injury, hitting just 1-of-9 from the field in Friday's loss. The Bulls were without a number of key players meaning the fringe guys saw additional run. Valentine has never really touched standard leagues and it would appear unlikely anything is going to change moving forward.

