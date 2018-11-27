Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Surgery planned for Tuesday
Valentine is scheduled to undergo reconstructive left ankle surgery Tuesday in Green Bay, Wis., K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Assuming the procedure goes according to plan, Valentine will face a 4-to-6-month recovery timetable, likely spelling an end to his season. The Bulls exercised Valentine's $3.38 million fourth-year player option back in October, so the swingman will look to reclaim health and re-establish himself as a viable rotation member in 2019-20, the final year of his rookie contract.
