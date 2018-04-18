Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Terrific sophomore season
Valentine finished the season averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 77 games with the Bulls during the 2017-18 season.
Up until his injury, Valentine was enjoying a terrific sophomore season as he was knocking down 41.7 percent of field goals and 38.6 percent of three-pointers while averaging a career best 10.2 points per game. The former Michigan State star underwent an arthroscopic procedure to his left knee on Apr. 4 which may prevent him from taking part of preseason activities. The 23-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2018-19 season though. Valentine is scheduled to make around $2.3 million next season with the Bulls.
