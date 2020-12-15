Valentine (hamstring) won't travel with the team for Wednesday and Friday's preseason games against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Valentine will miss the entire preseason for Chicago due to the hamstring strain. The 27-year-old guard's next chance to return will be Dec. 23 against Atlanta.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Dealing with tweaked hamstring•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Staying in Chicago•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores season-high 17 in 21 minutes•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting for injured LaVine•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Logs 10 minutes in return•