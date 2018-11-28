Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To miss rest of season
Valentine underwent a left ankle stabilization procedure Tuesday and will be out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
The Bulls hope that Valentine can return to full basketball activities in approximately six months and that he will be ready for next season. He hasn't previously played this season but his continued absence should allow players like Justin Holiday, Ryan Arcidiacono and Antonio Blakeney to stay firmly within the Bulls' rotation.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Surgery planned for Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out 4-to-6 months following surgery•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out indefinitely•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will increase workload•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.