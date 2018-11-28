Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To miss rest of season

Valentine underwent a left ankle stabilization procedure Tuesday and will be out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The Bulls hope that Valentine can return to full basketball activities in approximately six months and that he will be ready for next season. He hasn't previously played this season but his continued absence should allow players like Justin Holiday, Ryan Arcidiacono and Antonio Blakeney to stay firmly within the Bulls' rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories