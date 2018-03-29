Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To remain on bench Thursday

Valentine, who was reportedly re-joining the starting five Thursday against the Heat, will now stay coming off the bench due to a late lineup chance by Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Valentine came off the bench during Tuesday's game, as he was dealing with an injury. And, even though it appeared he would re-join the starting five Thursday, coach Fred Hoiberg has made a late decision against it.

