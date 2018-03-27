Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday
Valentine (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine did not go through practice Monday, putting his status for Tuesday into jeopardy. However, his swelling has improved more than anticipated, making him a 50/50 shot to take the floor against Houston.
