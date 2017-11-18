Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Valentine records 18-5-6 line in start
Valentine got the start on Friday, as he tallied 18 points, (7-15 FG, 4-7 3PT) five rebounds and six assists in a 123-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
The 18 points and six assists marked season-highs for Valentine, as he may have carved out a starting role. If he does continue to start, Valentine would immediately become fantasy relevant, considering how easily he stuffs the stat sheet. There's no reason for him not to play big minutes either, considering this is a Bulls team that will be lucky to win 20 games.
