Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will be game-time call
Valentine (ankle) remains questionable for Thursday's opener against Philadelphia, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine missed the entire preseason with an ankle injury, and while he remained limited at practice earlier in the week, the hope is that he'll be able to be ready in time for Thursday's opener. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Remains limited at practice•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Participates in practice again•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Progresses to on-court work•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Yet to be cleared for practices•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will be reevaluated in a week•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Nursing ankle injury•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...