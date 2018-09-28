Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will be reevaluated in a week
Valentine (ankle) will be reevaluated in "about a week," per coach Fred Hoiberg.
Valentine tweaked his ankle during the Bulls' first training camp practice and will be unavailable for at least the first two preseason contests. While it's a rough start to the year for the Michigan State product, he should be back in time for the regular season opener on Oct. 18.
