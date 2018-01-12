Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will come off bench Saturday

Valentine will come off the bench in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Valentine ended up starting 31 games for the Bulls this season, and is coming scoring off a career-high 20 points in Wednesday's overtime win over the Knicks. However, with the return of Zach LaVine to the starting lineup Saturday, Valentine will head back to the bench. But, with LaVine on a 20-minute restriction in his return from a torn ACL, Valentine should still see plenty of minutes off the bench and could serve as the primary ball-handler at time with the second unit.