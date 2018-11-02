Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will increase workload

Valentine (ankle) has been cleared to increase his workload but still remains without a timetable for a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tests indicated that the swelling in Valentine's ankle had gone down, but while he's certainly trending int he right direction, it could still be a while before the wing is able to play again. Antonio Blakeney will continue to be the primary benefactor from Valentine's absence moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories