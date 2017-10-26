Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will join starting five Thursday

Valentine will draw the start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Vincent Goodwill of NBC SportsChicago reports.

The Bulls are set to be without usual starter Paul Zipser on Thursday, as he's sitting out due to a bruised knee. That allows Valentine to pick up the start and should allow him to push for a starter's workload. With a decent bump in playing time expected, Valentine could be a cheap option to consider in DFS lineups for Thursday's slate. That said, Zipser's injury doesn't sound especially serious, so Valentine's stint in the top unit likely won't last long.