Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will play off bench Tuesday
Valentine (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Valentine was originally expected to sit out Tuesday's contest with a sore knee, but he made some unexpected progress over night and now feels healthy enough to take the floor following pregame warmups. Despite being cleared, the Bulls will bring Valentine off the bench behind David Nwaba, which could hint that his minutes will be monitored closely.
