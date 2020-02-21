Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Won't play Saturday
Valentine (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Valentine was able to go through some 3-on-3 work in Friday's practice that included contact, but he's not quite ready to make a return to a real game. His next chance to take the court arrives Sunday against the Wizards.
