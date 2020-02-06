Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Won't play Thursday
Valentine (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
As expected, Valentine will sit out with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Chandler Hutchison and Shaquille Harrison could see extra minutes.
