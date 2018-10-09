Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Yet to be cleared for practices
Valentine (ankle) has yet to be cleared for practices, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine was diagnosed with an ankle injury on Sept. 27 and despite early reports suggesting he'd only miss a week, the third-year guard doesn't appear to be closing in on a return more than 10 days later. The fact that he hasn't even been cleared for practices is especially concerning and it wouldn't be surprising if Valentine ends up missing the entire preseason. The Bulls have the regular-season opener scheduled for Oct. 18 against the 76ers, so look for Valentine to potentially increase his activity over the next week or so to try and get ready for that contest.
