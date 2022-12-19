Jones closed Sunday's 150-126 loss to the Timberwolves with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes.

Jones played as the primary backup to Nikola Vucevic once again Sunday, meaning Andre Drummond was basically given the night off. To say things in Chicago are a mess would be an understatement, with the team having lost seven of their past nine games. With that said, Jones has been able to carve out a relatively consistent role for himself, playing at least 20 minutes in three of his last five games. His overall value is certainly limited but in a 20-minute role, he is worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.