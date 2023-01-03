Jones (ankle) played 22 minutes off the bench and finished with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in Monday's 145-134 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Before sitting out the Bulls' previous six games with a left ankle sprain, Jones appeared to be encroaching on Andre Drummond's role as the top backup center, but head coach Billy Donovan found room for both big men on the second unit while forward Javonte Green (knee) sat out Monday. Once Green re-enters the mix, Jones looks more likely to keep his spot in the rotation than Drummond, who played just under seven minutes Monday and picked up two fouls while the Bulls leaned heavily on starter Nikola Vucevic.