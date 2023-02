Jones finished Tuesday's 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies with five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

Andre Drummond has been seeing more run of late as the top backup to starting center Nikola Vucevic, but Jones' ability to play reserve minutes at forward has enabled him to maintain a steady role in the Chicago rotation. Through four games in February, Jones is averaging 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 16.3 minutes.