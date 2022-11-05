Jones produced two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Celtics.

Jones played over 14 minutes Friday night but didn't record a single shot attempt. In the eight games he's seen the floor this season, he's averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists off the bench for Chicago. The 25-year-old forward doesn't present a ton of fantasy value other than for the deepest of leagues.