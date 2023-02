Jones is unlikely to play Wednesday versus the Pacers due to a groin strain, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Jones left Monday's loss to Orlando after playing just nine minutes and will likely remain sidelined for Chicago's subsequent contest as well. DeMar DeRozan (thigh) is also unlikely to play and Javonte Green (knee) remains out, so Dalen Terry, who played a career-high nine minutes versus the Magic, could be in store for an elevated role in the Bulls rotation.