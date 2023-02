Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Indiana.

As expected, Jones won't suit up Wednesday after leaving Monday's loss to Orlando with a groin strain. His status for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back set Wednesday remains unclear, but he can likely be considered questionable, at best. DeMar DeRozan (thigh) and Javonte Green (knee) will also be sidelined against the Pacers, so Dalen Terry figures to be a core part of the rotation for the first time in his career.