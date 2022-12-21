Jones won't return to Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a left ankle sprain, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jones posted two points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes before exiting Tuesday's game. His status for Wednesday's game against the Hawks is uncertain.
