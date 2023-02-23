Jones (groin) participated in Wednesday's non-contact practice, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Jones didn't play in Chicago's final two games heading into the All-Star break due to a groin issue, but he's trending in a positive direction after getting through Wednesday's practice. He might be able to return for Friday's matchup with the Nets, although it's unlikely he'll receive minutes outside the teens, so he's not an attractive fantasy option in most formats.