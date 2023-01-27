Jones provided three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.

Jones had limited looks from the floor during Thursday's defeat, but he managed to secure a season-high seven rebounds against the Hornets while matching his highest total of the year in assists. The 25-year-old hasn't had much fantasy relevance, as he's averaged just 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game over 12 appearances since returning from an ankle injury.

