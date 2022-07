Jones signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Bulls on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones held a consistent bench role for the Bulls last season, seeing 17.6 minutes per contest and averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 boards. He's elected to stick around in the Windy City for at least another couple of campaigns, where he should assume a similar role in 2022-23.