Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
Jones sustained a groin strain Monday against the Magic, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old will have over a week to rest before Chicago faces the Nets on Feb. 24, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to return immediately after the layoff.
