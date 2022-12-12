Jones finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two steals and two assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

For the second game in a row, Jones reached the teens in scoring, though Sunday's outing was even more valuable for fantasy purposes thanks to his production in the two defensive categories. Jones had been cutting into Andre Drummond's minutes as the Bulls' backup center earlier this month, but head coach Billy Donovan found room for both players in the second-unit frontcourt Sunday, which shifted Javonte Green (knee) up to the wing while Chicago was without Alex Caruso (tailbone) and then had Ayo Dosunmu (abdomen) leave the game early. The Bulls won't have as much playing time readily available to their second-unit players if both Caruso and Dosunmu are ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, but Jones' recent form likely puts him in good position to remain the team's top big man off the bench.