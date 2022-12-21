Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Jones exited Tuesday's win over the Heat due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Andre Drummond is a candidate to see increased playing time against the Hawks.
More News
-
Bulls' Derrick Jones: Out for remainder of game•
-
Bulls' Derrick Jones: Backup center minutes continue•
-
Bulls' Derrick Jones: Stellar all-around outing off bench•
-
Bulls' Derrick Jones: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Derrick Jones: Deemed probable Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Derrick Jones: Cleared from injury report•