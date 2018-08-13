Walton is expected to join the Bulls on a training camp deal, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

Walton was on a two-way contract with the Heat last season, but was ultimately let go this summer after having his qualifying offer pulled. He'll now join the Bulls for training camp, though Walton will still likely be a long shot to make the final roster barring any surprises. In 27 G-League games with Miami's affiliate, the 23-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes.