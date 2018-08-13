Bulls' Derrick Walton: To sign training camp deal with Bulls
Walton is expected to join the Bulls on a training camp deal, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Walton was on a two-way contract with the Heat last season, but was ultimately let go this summer after having his qualifying offer pulled. He'll now join the Bulls for training camp, though Walton will still likely be a long shot to make the final roster barring any surprises. In 27 G-League games with Miami's affiliate, the 23-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Leads team with 15 points Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Drops double-double Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Scores 11 points in loss to Hornets•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...