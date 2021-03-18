site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-devon-dotson-away-from-team | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Bulls' Devon Dotson: Away from team
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dotson is not with the Bulls and will not play Friday against the Nuggets.
Dotson was recently cleared from a knee injury but now isn't with the team. It's unclear when he's expected to return.
