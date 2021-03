Dotson (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

The 20-year-old was sidelined the past few games with a sprained right knee but will be available Wednesday. Dotson is unlikely to have a spot in coach Billy Donovan's rotation with Tomas Satoransky, Coby White and Ryan Arcidiacono all healthy and ahead of his on the depth chart.