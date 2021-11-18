Dotson finished Wednesday's G League loss to Motor City with 16 points (5-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one blocked shot across 40 minutes.

This was Dotson's second straight double-double, and in each of the two games he has also tallied seven dimes. The 22-year-old is currently on a two-way contract with the NBA Bulls, who clearly see value in Dotson's ability to contribute in multiple areas. However, the former Kansas Jayhawk might struggle to get an opportunity to compete at the highest level if he's unable to improve upon his current 38.1 percent mark on field-goal attempts.